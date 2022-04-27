Mumbai: BMC conducts pre-monsoon survey, spots 337 dilapidated buildings

Is the city ever prepared for monsoons? Going by the flooding and building collapses every year during this time, the answer is ‘no’. But for whatever it’s worth, the pre-monsoon survey conducted by the BMC has thrown up a list of 337 dilapidated buildings. Most of them have been declared as dangerous and are in the Mulund and Andheri West areas. As such buildings are at high risk of collapsing, the BMC has started issuing notices and vacating them to avoid untoward incidents.

The survey and declaring the list of dangerous buildings is an annual BMC affair. The buildings which should be demolished immediately are tagged as C-1. Last year, the BMC identified 485 buildings as dangerous and the number has gone down by 30 per cent (337) this year. The list is available on the civic body’s official website www.mcgm.gov.in. As a precautionary measure, the BMC has appealed to the residents to move to safer places immediately.

As per civic policy, buildings older than 30 years are eligible for an audit, and (if found dangerous) get a notice of evacuation from the BMC. Based on the audit reports, they also get classified into various categories for either maintenance and repairs or demolition. Most of the buildings (49) on the BMC’s list this year are in T Ward (Mulund), followed by K-West (Andheri West) with 40 buildings.

Civic officials, however, pointed out that getting residents to leave their homes is difficult, as they often go to court and get a stay on demolition. Deputy municipal commissioner (encroachment removal) Chanda Jadhav said, “Action to vacate these buildings has started at the ward level. As per rules, we disconnect the electricity and water supply and take action to vacate the dilapidated structures.” Assistant municipal commissioner Chakrapani Alle of Mulund confirmed the action in his T-Ward, too. Assistant municipal commissioner of E-Ward, Manish Valanju said Byculla and Nagpada areas have nine private buildings in the C-1 category, and eight of them are being demolished after eviction.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:55 AM IST