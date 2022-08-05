Mumbai: BMC commissioner takes review of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign | FPJ

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Central Government has appealed to all the citizens to celebrate "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav". The central government has also directed all the states and their corporations to run the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 13 to August 15.

On Thursday, the BMC commissioner took review of the campaign. He conducted meeting with officers of BMC. He directed officers to make provisions to supply Indian flags speedily. He also appealed to citizens to keep the respect flags and keep them safely with them as a memory after the event.

All Additional Municipal Commissioners and Joint Commissioners were present for the meeting.

While addressing the meeting Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "Celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a proud moment for every citizen of India. Hence, BMC has set a target to supply Indian flag at every home of the city."

According to BMC, after completion of procuring Indian flags, the distribution of flags is being done in all the 24 administrative wards.

Commissioner has directed that all the wards should ensure that all the flags should be distributed quickly. He also directed officers to make videos of flag distribution and depute to monitor the distribution. He also directed officers to appeal to citizens that they should respect the flags as per the code of conduct and should keep flags with themselves as a memory of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

According to BMC, they have procured 35 lakh Indian flags out of that 10 lakh flags are available for distribution. The remaining stock will be made available in the next three days.