Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 30.96 crores as fine for not wearing mask till February 16

Despite number of cases rising steadily, over 13,000 were penalized in a single day by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not wearing facemask in public place. According action take report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Wednesday, total Rs 30.96 crores were collected as fine from 15.29 lakh people who were caught without face mask till February 16.
Concerned over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and physical distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown. Shockingly BMC collected 27.11 lakh from 13,557 people in a single day on Tuesday, February 16.
In less than three months, number of violators caught without face masks in public places has increased three times. Till November 28, 2020 BMC collected a fine amount of Rs.10,07,81,600 from 4,85,737 violators. The fine amount upto Feb 16. has increased to Rs 30,96,21,200 crores that were collected from 15,29,955 lakh violators.
The violation which attracted Rs 1000 fine until September 12, was brought down to Rs 200 fine starting September 13. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day. "We have been appealing to the citizens to follow the covid 19 safety protocol. We have no intention of declaring a lockdown, but we want citizens to cooperated and adopt 'covid appropriate behaviour'. Face mask is compulsory since the pandemic was on peak and even now. Anybody who violates the norm will be penalised," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).
As per the BMC data, the highest number of 1,08,069 people were caught without face masks in Mumbai's K-West ward which comprisesJuhu, Andheri (West),Versova. Whereas the lowest number of violators - 25,847 were caught in M-East ward, which comprises DeonarAnushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.
Meanwhile Zone 2 of Mumbai which comprises of F north ward (Matunga, Sion), F south ward , G north (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar), G south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, Lower Parel) has highest number of violators (2.79 lakh) among all seven zones. The civic body collected 5.61 crores from Zones 2.
Top 5 wards: (Highest no of Violators)
K west ward (Juhu, Andheri (West),Versova)
K east (Andheri east, Jogeshwari, Vileparle)
S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai)
L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka)
R south (Kandivali, Part of Charkop)
Lowest 5 wards : (Lowest no. of Violators)
M East DeonarAnushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.
B ward (Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, MasjidBunder, Mohammed Ali road)
C ward (Kalbadevi, Pydhonie)
D ward (Malabar hill, Napean sea road, Grant road)
E ward ( Byculla, Agripada, Mumbai Central)