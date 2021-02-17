Mumbai: BMC collects Rs 30.96 crores as fine for not wearing mask till February 16

Despite number of cases rising steadily, over 13,000 were penalized in a single day by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not wearing facemask in public place. According action take report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Wednesday, total Rs 30.96 crores were collected as fine from 15.29 lakh people who were caught without face mask till February 16.

Concerned over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked citizens to strictly follow government-mandated guidelines on masks and physical distancing or be prepared to face another round of lockdown. Shockingly BMC collected 27.11 lakh from 13,557 people in a single day on Tuesday, February 16.

In less than three months, number of violators caught without face masks in public places has increased three times. Till November 28, 2020 BMC collected a fine amount of Rs.10,07,81,600 from 4,85,737 violators. The fine amount upto Feb 16. has increased to Rs 30,96,21,200 crores that were collected from 15,29,955 lakh violators.