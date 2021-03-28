Mumbai: BMC collects over 46 crore from mask violators

After continuous action against those roaming in a public place without a mask, the number of offenders seem to have declined marginally.

Still the BMC, Mumbai Police and volunteers at railways stations have collected Rs 46.87 crore till March 26 from 23.25 lakh people who did not wear masks. The Mumbai civic body, Mumbai Police and volunteers at Railways stations collectively on March 26 collected a total fine of Rs 38.52 lakh in a single day from 19,262 violators who were caught without face masks in public spaces.

Last week, on March 20, they managed to nab 21,420 violators who were roaming without face masks and collected over 42 lakh from them as fines. From making masks mandatory to restricting crowds and large gatherings, the BMC has beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the virus spread.

However, the number of offenders that increased in February stagnated and kept hovering between 21,000 to 22,000 till March 20. This week the number of offenders has declined slightly.

Till February 22, 2021, a total of Rs 33.06 crore had been collected from 16.35 lakh violators penalised by BMC, police and marshals at various railway stations. The fine amount has increased to Rs 44.49 crore in just 26 days that is on March 20. And on March 26, the fine amount has increased to Rs 46.87 crore.