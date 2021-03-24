Mumbai: BMC collects ₹4100 crore as property tax till March 24

With the current financial year ending in a little over a week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) property tax collection – the civic body’s primary source of revenue – is inching closer to its annual target. The BMC has collected Rs 4,100 crore in property tax as of March 24, making a recover of Rs. 2,627 crore in just less than two months.

According to figures collated till February 2, 2021, the civic body had managed to collect only Rs 1,473 crore as property tax collection, which increased to Rs. 2,002 crore by February 25, 2021. The collection has now jumped to Rs 4,100 on Wednesday according to BMC officials, thanks to the tax recovery drive initiated by the property tax and assessment department from March 9.

In a massive crackdown, the civic body had taken the action against 11,661 defaulters of property tax by initiating the process of attachment of their properties, while the process of auctioning 42 properties has already been initiated, to recover tax arrears of Rs 210 crore. As part of this ongoing action, the civic body took action against eight property tax defaulters on Wednesday.

The civic body confiscated cement mixer and other vehicles of at least two construction sites.

The action had also taken including disconnection of water supply for recovery of property tax in Versova, Andheri, Malad, Govandi, Matunga etc. BMC raid included punitive actions such as disconnection and blocking of water pipeline and sewer lines, seizure of valuables, detention, imposition of fines.

Those who do not pay the property tax on time are charged a penalty of two per cent on the balance at a recurring rate every month. The civic standing committee on Wednesday has stayed the penalty of 2 per cent until March 31.

"The 2% penalty was being levied by BMC administration for late payment of property tax is unjust and it was levied without any discussion or consultation with the public representatives. There is no policy that suggests levying of such fines. Hence it was decided to stay the penalty till March 31," said Standing Committee Chairman and Shiv Sena corporator from Byculla Yashwant Jadhav

Jadhav also appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax to the BMC at the stipulated time.