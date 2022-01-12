Mumbai: BMC collaborates with Project Mumbai to vaccinate teens at schools, colleges

Project Mumbai will start free vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds directly in schools and colleges. This was finalised with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Tuesday. Principals and school heads will have to write to MCGM at collegevaccination@gmail.com to begin free vaccination at their establishments.

Project Mumbai CEO and founder, Shishir Joshi said, "Right now, 15 to 18-year-olds are getting the vaccinations through jumbo vaccination centres. They are going for vaccinations whenever they want and the schools and colleges don't have control over it which is why the numbers are less."

"Now the schools and colleges have been given the responsibility to vaccinate the students so Project Mumbai will be taking the initiative for which we have created an email ID. The principals can inform us through the email that they want to vaccinate their students after which we will fix a date for vaccination at their school/college premises. The registration is free and the students have to provide their parent's consent after which we will administer the vaccines provided by the MCGM. Moreover, as the principals will be directing the students to take the vaccine, the students won’t be able to make any excuses about the vaccine centres being overcrowded or anything like that. Also, to avoid crowding, the students will be called class-wise in different time slots for vaccination. The college premises will be used for vaccinations similar to the vaccinations which are conducted in corporate companies," added Joshi.

As part of the plan by MCGM, Project Mumbai will provide medical staff and ambulances at every venue and will take care of its expenses. MCGM will provide vaccines, communicate with the colleges, assign a medical officer and provide necessary healthcare guidelines.

“To get the city back on its feet and confidence levels high, it is very important that every eligible person gets vaccinated. Project Mumbai has been helping in the door to door vaccination for the elderly and we have vaccinated all the inmates if both prisons. We are hoping beginning now, every eligible teenager is also given a vaccination shot at his college doorstep,” added Joshi.

