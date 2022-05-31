Mumbai: BMC builds Mahim-Dharavi bridge in record 17 days |

Mumbai: The BMC on Tuesday set a record of constructing a temporary bridge, connecting Mahim and Dharavi, in a span of just 17 days. The dilapidated bridge, running over the Dadar-Dharavi nullah, was closed for vehicular traffic after a portion of a culvert under it collapsed a few years ago. The infra’s closure was causing tremendous hardship to locals and the commercial establishments. Owing to which, education minister and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting with the BMC officials and requested an immediate solution.

Accordingly, BMC additional commissioner P Velrasu visited the site on May 11 and instructed the bridge department to construct a temporary bridge for light motor vehicles before monsoon. The deadline was more hard to achieve as the area is not only densely populated but also sees heavy vehicular traffic. Hence, the construction work was only possible during late nights.

The bridge department took it as a challenge and started the demolition work on May 13. It took five days to complete the demolition of the culvert measuring 16m×4m. Simultaneously, the feasible design of the bridge weighing about 30 tonnes was prepared by the consultant. The construction work started on May 18, and was completed on Tuesday. BMC deputy commissioner (infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale said, "The entire process of demolition and construction of the temporary bridge took only 17 days, which is the civic body’s record in bridge construction.”

The newly-built bridge will open for light vehicles today. Meanwhile, the process of reconstructing a permanent bridge is underway and the work will start post-monsoon.