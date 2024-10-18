 Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon

Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon

The BMC explained that the presence of dew particles, combined with pollutants, causes the lower layer of air to sink further, trapping these particles near the ground. The upper layer, being warmer, prevents these particles from rising and dispersing, creating a foggy or hazy effect known as smog.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon | X/@aajkaaaarjun

Mumbai: The found itself shrouded in a layer of haze on Thursday, which blurred its skyline despite reports of 'good' air quality, indicated by an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 80. This unusual atmospheric condition prompted a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), explaining the cause of the fog-like situation.

According to the BMC, the haze resulted from a meteorological phenomenon known as 'Thermal Inversion.' This occurs when the air at ground level becomes cooler than the air above it. During winter, lower temperatures contribute to moisture or dew forming in the air, which then mixes with dust and particles generated by vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and construction work.

What Has Caused The Hazy Effect?

The BMC explained that the presence of dew particles, combined with pollutants, causes the lower layer of air to sink further, trapping these particles near the ground. The upper layer, being warmer, prevents these particles from rising and dispersing, creating a foggy or hazy effect known as smog.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon
Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This Meteorological Phenomenon
Maharastra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Negotiations Between Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Remain Logjammed For 28 Seats
Maharastra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Negotiations Between Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Remain Logjammed For 28 Seats
Yo Yo Honey Singh Throws Shade At Badshah's Rap On Indian Idol 15 Amid 15-Year-Long Fued: 'Aise Lyrics Likhwane Hai Bas...'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Throws Shade At Badshah's Rap On Indian Idol 15 Amid 15-Year-Long Fued: 'Aise Lyrics Likhwane Hai Bas...'
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rishabh Pant To Not Keep Wickets On Day 3, Dhruv Jurel Takes Place Behind Stumps
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rishabh Pant To Not Keep Wickets On Day 3, Dhruv Jurel Takes Place Behind Stumps

Thermal Inversion also limits the penetration of sunlight, reducing visibility. Despite clear skies without cloud cover, the sun’s rays cannot reach the ground as intensely, contributing further to the atmospheric obscurity. The phenomenon is more commonly observed in winter when temperature drops and the sea breeze slows down, causing dust and pollutants to accumulate and linger in the air for longer durations.

Read Also
Mumbai: As Construction Set To Resume Post-Monsoon, BMC Issues Guidelines To Curb Air Pollution In...
article-image

Guidelines Issued For Construction Sites To Tackle Pollution

Amid concerns over rising pollution levels, the BMC has revised its guidelines for construction sites to curb dust and particle pollution. The civic body has announced the formation of squads at the ward level to inspect construction activities and take immediate action against any violations of the revised guidelines.

Furthermore, sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at construction sites to track pollution levels in real-time, ensuring prompt action when pollution exceeds acceptable limits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This...

Mumbai: BMC Blames 'Thermal Inversion' For Fog-Like Situation In City; Know What Causes This...

Maharastra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Negotiations Between Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies...

Maharastra Assembly Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Negotiations Between Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies...

Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case

Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over...

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over...

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur