Mumbai: BMC begins risk assessment to help city tackle disaster

Among the highly vulnerable cities to major natural and man-made disasters, Mumbai has experienced several disastrous weather events within the past decade and half that brought the city to a standstill, causing severe human and economic losses. In response to this the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a disaster risk assessment to enable Mumbai to prepare to tackle such disasters.

Civic officials have said that work on the same has already begun and the report will be ready by June 2021.

Besides this, for the fiscal 2021-22, the civic body has planned to carry out three types of work – Seismic Microzonation, Tsunami Atlas and Hazard Vulnerable Risk Assessment (HVRA) – in the city, for which a budget provision of Rs 18.26 crore has been made during the Budget announced on February 3.

"Yes, we have begun disaster risk analysis and the work to study potential hazards will be carried out under this," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

While through Seismic Microzonation they will mostly study the effects of earthquakes and come up with mitigation measures, the HVRA will mainly deal with data of natural and man-made disasters and how the city can be prepared for it. Besides, the civic body also plans to set up disaster control rooms at 13 municipal hospitals to get real-time update during an emergency.

These control rooms will provide information related to casualties admitted during emergency situations to the main control room. The control rooms will also monitor and deal with law and order issues at the hospitals and communicate the same to the concerned agencies like police and BMC.

The existing Disaster Risk Management Master Plan of Mumbai includes issues related to mitigation plan for water logging , severe flooding, landslides and building collapses. However HVRA would help the BMC find out city's vulnerability to natural disasters like earthquake, Tsunami etc and how they can be dealt with keeping in mind the population density of the city. For instance, if a particular area is prone to earthquakes, then the buildings there will be constructed or re-developed in a way that minimal or no damage is sustained, Kakani said adding that a comprehensive ward wise plan will be prepared. "The demography, geographical nature of Suburbs is different to that of the island city. Hence every ward will need to be dealt with differently, we are working on this. We have asked ward officers and ward staff to assess their respective wards by taking rounds to understand and identify potential disaster prone places in their jurisdiction, based on that a comprehensive plan to deal with it will be prepared.," Kakani said.

The objective of HVRA is to investigate prominent natural, man-made disasters, their severity and identify any threats that may require timely and coordinated response to protect lives, property and reduce economic and social losses.

Elaborating on the plan a senior BMC official said "An investigation of prominent natural, manmade hazards for livelihood and its severity will be carried out. Threats that may require a timely and coordinated response to protect lives, property and reduce economic and social losses will be identified. HVRA will be augmented to the AIML (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) based Decision Support System (DSS) enabling the optimal response from the administration in disastrous situation."

"The agency appointed for this will not only conduct studies but also suggest mitigation measures. All of the data will be integrated into our existing system for us to know how to act promptly during emergencies.”