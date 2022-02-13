Mumbai: BMC begins process of officially naming Dadar viewing deck as 'Mata Ramabai Ambedkar'

BMC has started the process of naming the newly constructed Dadar viewing deck as 'Mata Ramabai Ambedkar viewing deck.' BMC house leader Vishakha Raut has submitted a resolution to Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioners of G North ward asking him to complete the further procedure. Procedure permission is required from the Ward committee, works committee and Mahasabha of BMC to keep the name of a particular place in Mumbai.

Environment and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aditya Thackeray recently inaugurated a viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty near Chaitya Bhoomi. During the inauguration, he directed BMC administration to keep the name of the deck as "Mata Ramabai Ambedkar viewing deck".

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioners of G North ward said that After getting permission from the ward Committee, the official name will be announced in a public ceremony.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:49 PM IST