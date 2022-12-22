Mumbai: BMC asks Reliance about plans to vacate Seven Hills

BMC headquarters | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC which had started the Seven Hills Hospital (SHH) under the Disaster Management Act has sent two notices to Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) asking them about their plans to vacate the hospital premises which has seen zero Covid-related admissions in the last two months.

“In response, RFH stated they have not decided on any course of action regarding vacating the premises. They will hold discussions with top BMC officials and revert with adequate notice,” said an official.

RFH manages 107 beds at SHH and had zero admissions since Sept 15, with zero occupancies since Oct 7. According to BMC officials, in the absence of an MoU with RFH, it has become difficult for the civic body to give them an ultimatum to leave the premises. RFH CEO Dr Tarang Gianchandani did not respond to calls and text messages by the Free Press Journal.

In mid-2018, RFH was among 15 entities that submitted their expression of interest documents to buy the hospital. Meanwhile, during the Winter session in Nagpur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state government would decide on acquiring the hospital after a ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on an ongoing litigation related to the hospital.

Since Oct 2021, SHH has admitted 3,071 non-Covid patients and has conducted 856 major surgeries, including heart bypass, urology and orthopaedic invasions such as knee and hip replacement, and ENT procedures, among others. It has also taken up 631 cath lab cases.

“The treatment is provided at affordable rates. A bypass is done at Rs2 lakh, which would cost around Rs5 lakh in a private hospital. A knee replacement costs around Rs1.4 lakh, as opposed to nearly Rs4 lakh in private hospitals. BMC should continue with SHH as it will help middle-class patients get affordable treatment,” said a doctor from SHH.