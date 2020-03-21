Mumbai: BMC arranges for 40 more isolation beds in 3 hospitals

Mumbai: The deputy health executive officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dr Daksha Shah, said on Friday that 40 more beds have been arranged - 10 each at the Bandra and Kurla Bhabha Hospitals, and 20 at the Rajawadi Hospital, for the isolation of suspected coronavirus patients.

Earlier on Wednesday, the civic body had discussed ways to meet the increasing need for quarantine centres and arranged for quarantine facilities in private hospitals and hotels too.

“More beds have been reserved at the Bandra Bhabha, Kurla Bhabha and Rajawadi hospitals for isolation and outpatient department facilities. Those suspected with the disease need not go to Kasturba now, as facilities for sample collection have been provided at these hospitals, which will then be sent to Kasturba for testing. Beds in private hospitals too have been reserved for the isolation ward, soon to be activated,” said Dr Shah.

Although isolation beds have been reserved at private hospitals — 20 at Hinduja, 17 at Kokilaben, 15 at Lilavati, 12 at Raheja, 10 at Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital, five at Jaslok, four at Bombay Hospital and two beds each, at the HN Reliance, St Elizabeth and Guru Nanak — these have yet to be activated, as these hospitals do not have the facilities required for isolation.

Initially, only Kasturba Hospital had a 100-bed isolation ward for coronavirus patients. Now, 28 more beds have been added at this facility too.