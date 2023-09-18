Mumbai: BMC Approves Record Number Of Ganpati Pandal Applications For Celebrations

PTI/representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC has approved 2,729 applications received from Sarvajanik mandals for erecting pandals till September 18, taking the total approval number more than the pre and post-coivd period, said civic sources.

The BMC started an online application for setting up Ganpati Pandals on city roads on August 1. A one-window system is implemented, allowing the Ganeshotsav mandals to apply for pandal permission without separately approaching the police, traffic police, and fire brigade. The civic body received 3,767 applications from Sarvajanik mandals. Out of it, 665 were duplicated, and 373 were rejected for various reasons.

As per data received from the BMC, 2,417 applications were approved in 2022. The numbers were around 2,000 during the covid period in 2021-2020. While it was 2,615 in 2019. Ramakant Biradar, deputy municipal commissioner (in charge of Ganeshotsav) said, "The approved applications are more compared to the previous year. There will be few additions to this number if the pending application receives no objection certificate from the traffic police in the next two days."

Naresh Dahibavkar, president, of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) said, "As per our request, the last date of the application was extended by two days to September 15. We have requested the BMC to reconsider the genuine applications that have been rejected."

