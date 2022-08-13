e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BMC appoints new contractors for housekeeping of civic-run schools

There are 450 buildings of civic-run schools in Mumbai

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC appoints new contractors for housekeeping of civic-run schools | PTI

The BMC has appointed new contractors for housekeeping of civic-run schools. The project will cost Rs 391 crore for a period of three years (2022-25). The contractors will be responsible for school security and maintenance of buildings.

There are 450 buildings of civic-run schools in Mumbai. Earlier, the BMC had appointed three firms whose contract ended in March 2019. Even as the process of appointing new contractors was underway, the Covid pandemic struck in 2020. Hence, an extension was granted until July 2022. Meanwhile, the civic body invited fresh tenders to appoint one contractor each for seven zones.

From 2016-19, the BMC had spent Rs 209.78 crore for housekeeping and security of schools, which has now risen by Rs 182 crore. However, the number of school buildings has only gone up by 50 in the past years.

Zone 1 - Rs 34.97 cr

Zone 2 - Rs 89.35 cr

Zone 3 - Rs 43.25 cr

Zone 4 - Rs 49.98 cr

Zone 5 - Rs 52.06 cr

Zone 6 - Rs 76.74 cr

Zone 7 - Rs 44.71 cr

