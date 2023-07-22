Mumbai: BMC Appoints First Batch of 'Swachhata Doot' To Ensure Waste Segregation

To spread cleanliness awareness among citizens, the BMC has appointed the first batch of 850 'swachhata doot' who will shoulder the responsibility of ensuring waste segregation for scientific disposal. A senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, “We have deployed 'swachhata doot' in all the administrative wards. The BMC will provide them identity cards. Subsequently, the respective wards will send them in every building to create door-to-door awareness about waste segregation and importance of maintaining cleanliness in surroundings.”

Swachhata doot

The recruitment of 'swachhata doot' was centralised; meaning that the SWM is the hiring authority, said the official, adding that they have been appointed for a period of six months. The primary work of a 'swachhata doot' is to focus on waste segregation and ensuring that plastic bags aren't used. They have to inspect public toilets daily and check the implementation of segregation of waste in 50 houses or five housing societies per day.

Plans to recruit 5,000 staff

In December 2022, BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had announced plans to recruit 5,000 'swachhata doot', who had even worked during Covid period. Underlining that they won't have power to take punitive action, the civic body had said that preference for the role will be given to those who have already worked during the pandemic. This will save time required to train them besides an unemployed 'swachhata doot' will get a job, reasoned the BMC. Appointments will be made in a phase-wise manner, Chahal had said.

