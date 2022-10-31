e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from Nov 1 to 10

The water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from Nov 1 to 10 | Representative Image
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced 10 per cent water cut in the city from November 1 to 10, to carry out some urgent repair work at a weir in neighbouring Thane district.

The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.

A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said, appealing to citizens to use water judiciously.

article-image

Mumbai: BMC announces 10% water cut from Nov 1 to 10

