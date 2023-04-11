Mumbai: BMC also responsible for problems, says lab running 'Aapli Chikitsa' services | File Photo

Mumbai: The Krsnaa Diagnostics – a pathology lab empanelled by the BMC to provide services at its 354 'Aapli Chikitsa' centres – has finally replied to the show-cause notice accusing it of mismanagement and tardiness.

“We have received a reply four days after the show-cause notice was issued to the Krsnaa Diagnostic to explain why services at 'Aapli Chikitsa' centres are dysfunctional and patients are failing to get blood reports within 48 hours. We had a joint meeting over these issues and have given additional time to the laboratory to resume services at the earliest,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Krsnaa Diagnostic gives assurance of streamlining

Pallavi Jain, Krsnaa Diagnostic Managing Director, said they have replied to the notice on April 3, with the assurance of streamlining things in given time. “As per the terms and conditions agreed with the civic body, 45 days were given to streamline or activate services at all 354 centres. However, we received the show-cause notice within a month, which is not a fair decision taken by the BMC.

The civic body is equally responsiblefor the problems which we are facing in running the centres,” she said. Jain further said they were awarded tender on March 6. They suggested starting the services at all the centres in a phase-wise manner but theBMC urged to begin operations at every facility in one go. This led to disruption and patients' services were affected, she added. The BMC had started the scheme in 2019 at its peripheral hospitals, maternity homes and dispensaries. Under 'Aapli Chikitsa', blood and pathology tests that are not available at civic health facilities are performed at subsidised rates at designated private labs.

