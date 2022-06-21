Mumbai: BMC all set for yoga kendras, here's how you can join the classes by contacting local ward office for registration | (Photo by AFP)

The BMC's plan to start yoga centres across the city has finally materialised on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The civic wards have hired yoga instructors, selected suitable places and are all set to start the yoga classes. They have also appealed to the citizens to contact the local ward office for registration.

To promote a healthy lifestyle, the civic body has taken an initiative for the physical and mental health of Mumbaikars. The BMC has announced to establish 200 Shiv Yoga Kendras across the city in its 2022-23 budget. It was earlier decided to start these centres from June 1, but since the BMC had difficulties appointing recognised yoga institutes, it was decided to hire yoga instructors on the ward level. Some civic wards have already completed the process to appoint yoga instructors. These centres will have three-month courses with 20 sessions each month free of cost.

"A yoga instructor will be arranged for a group of 30 people, before starting the session the citizens should inform the BMC if they have any ailments. They should carry a yoga mat, and water bottle and should wear a suitable dress for the yoga sessions. However, the time of the sessions will be decided as per the citizens' convenience," said the BMC officials.

"We have started yoga centres for a group of 30 people at Agripada and Ghodapdev in Byculla. If more people come forward, we will arrange a session for them too. The session will be in the morning every day, said Manish Valunje, Assistant commissioner of E ward.