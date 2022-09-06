Mumbai: BMC all set for last day of Ganesh Idol Immersion, Ashwini Bhide reviews preparedness | FPJ

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set for the last day of Ganesh Idol Immersion which is going to be conducted at various immersion places in Mumbai. BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, along with the other officers, visited Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Mahim and Sion immersion places and took review of the facilities provided by the BMC.

So far, one and half days, Five days, and Six days of Ganesh Immersion have been taken place in Mumbai. BMC has made arrangements for the devotees and Ganesh Idol immersion. BMC has constructed 152 artificial ponds and made arrangements at 73 natural immersion places. It has been noticed that most of the Sarvajanik Ganesh Idols used to be immersed on the 11th day of Ganesh Festival i.e. Anant Chaturdashi. Considering immersion of big idols BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide has visited various immersion places and took review of the BMC work.

According to BMC, Many Ministers, Foreign citizens and dignitaries visit at Girgaon Chowpatty to see Ganesh Idol immersion. BMC constructed a podium, watch tower, Parking lot for the VIPs and cleaning facilities. Bhide also took review of a road diversion, and first aid facilities. Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Ramakant Biradar, and Assistant Commissioner, Prashant Gaikwad were also present during the visit.

Read Also Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to marry in a South Mumbai hotel with celebrations spread over 5 days?