Mumbai: BMC Again Extends Deadline For Road Construction Across City By June 10

Mumbai: The BMC for the second time has extended the deadline to complete the ongoing road works in the city. Around 143 roads were to be concretised in the city and suburbs. With just a few days left for the monsoon, the civic authorities have warned the contractors to now complete their remaining work by June 10. The earlier deadline of May 31 was extended to June 7.

Following the directives of the chief minister Eknath Shinde in 2022, the BMC undertook concretisation of roads to make city potholes-free. Last year, in January, work orders were issued for concretisation of 397 km of roads in phase 1. However, due to several delays, only 25% of the concretisation works in eastern and the western suburbs have been completed till now. No new roads are being allowed to be dug up during the monsoon.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), recently took review of the ongoing road works. "Currently, we are concretising 24 roads in the city, 32 in the eastern and 87 in the western suburbs. Most of the road works are now in the final stage of completion and will be open by Friday. I have instructed contractors to complete the work on the remaining roads and open it for traffic by June 10."

The BMC administration has also directed roads department officials to ensure that potholes are filled within 24 hours of being brought to their notice. The civic body recieves complaints related to potholes directly, through the MyBMC Pothole FixIt app, or the civic body’s chatbot during the monsoon. "If officials or contractors are found to be wilfully negligent in attending to the potholes, action will be initiated against them," said a senior civic official.