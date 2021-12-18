Mumbai: BMC administration likely to table 40 proposals of road repairs, concretisation of roads worth Rs 1786 crore

The BMC administration is likely to table a whopping 40 proposals of road repairs, concretisation of roads worth Rs 1786 crore in the upcoming Standing Committee meeting for approval.

The proposal is likely to make the Standing Committee stormy, with the Opposition led by the BJP alleging that the ruling Shiv Sena is hurriedly bringing such proposals as the civic elections scheduled for Febraury 2022 inch closer. Last week, BJP corporators had strongly objected to expenditure made by ruling party and administration for Covid 19. It would be interesting to see what stand BJP corporators will take on such huge proposals of road repairs.

Recently, elections were conducted for two MLC seats in Mumbai. Due to this election there was a model code of conduct implemented in Mumbai. in such situations there were restrictions on BMC administration. So they couldn't bring important and costly project proposals before the standing committee. Now, these proposals are being hastily put in the standing committee. After getting approval, massive road repairs will be seen in the city.

Like every monsoon, the condition of roads had degenerated this year too. Mumbaikars had to suffer a lot due to potholes on the roads. Opposition parties and NGOs had pulled up ruling Shivsena and administration for bad conditions of the roads. Citizens also slammed BMC on social media for the bad conditions of the road. Now with the elections barely two and half months away, and the Opposition like to make bad roads a poll issue, the rulling party appears to be trying to secure funds for road repairs..

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP group leader in BMC told The Free Press Journal that " Ruling party has done nothing for the roads in the last five years. Considering upcoming elections, these kinds of proposals are now brought before the Standing Committee. Earlier, the tenders, which are less than the estimated cost, would be tabled and passed in the meetings. So the qualiy was never maintained and the contractors used to make bad roads, So when this proposal is tabled, we will emphasise on maintaining the quality of roads."

BMC will spend more money in this areas for road repairs

Bandra- 114 crore 14 lakh

Dahisar- 262 cr. 42 lakh

Kurla and Chembur- 217 cr.59 lakh

Bhandup- 147 cr.47 lakh

Byculla- 107 cr.01 lakh

Kandivali- 100 cr. 55 lakh

Worli- 71 cr.39 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:02 AM IST