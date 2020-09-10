Mumbai: BMC action on 10.47% complaints of illegal constructions in 3 years

According to the data received from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between January 2016 to July 2019, the civic body has taken action in only 10.47 per cent of the complaints it had received of illegal constructions.

As per the data the BMC received over 94,000 complaints regarding illegal constructions during the period. However, it has taken action against only over 5,400 complaints.

Elaborating on the low rate of action taken, a senior BMC official said,"While all the complaints received are recorded, not all of these complaints turn out to be violations, illegal constructions or encroachment. Hence it only seems that the rate of action taken is low. However we have been working proactively on curbing illegal constructions across the city."