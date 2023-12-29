Mumbai: 'Blessing Same-Sex Couples Not Recognition Of Homosexual Marriages,' Cardinal Gracias Clarifies Pope Francis' Ruling | Archdiocese of Bombay

Dispelling speculations that Pope Francis' recent direction to priests to bless same-sex couples is a step towards solemnisation of homosexual marriages in the Roman Catholic Church, Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, and the senior-most Roman Catholic Cardinal in India, has said that some people have misinterpreted the Pope's ruling as a step towards recognition of same-sex marriages.

Cardinal to use his social media channels to dispel confusion

In an interview to Crux, an international Christian news agency, Gracias said he will use his social media channels to dispel confusion about the ruling. He said he will soon put out a message on the Archdiocese of Bombay YouTube channel, to clarify that the Pope's ruling has been 'misunderstood and misinterpreted much more than is normal'.

“I think people have interpreted it as meaning a step forward towards giving a sacramental marriage. Absolutely not. I can say that categorically, at 100 percent,” Gracias is reported to have said. “One of the interactive question and answer sessions I will have on the Archdiocese of Bombay YouTube channel, which has 122K subscribers, this is the first thing I will take up."

Confusion over blessing of same sex couples

In Mumbai, members of the Roman Catholic community have said that blessing a same-sex couple did not mean that the union has the sanctity of a heterosexual marriage, and that the blessing will be made part of church rituals or liturgies. They said that blessing is just an expression of goodwill.

Cardinal Gracias, too, has said that blessings, particularly in the Indian cultural context, does not have a religious connotation.