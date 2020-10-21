Mumbai blackout: Power Pack to probe recent outage

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification on the formation of an eight-member technical committee headed by BG Fernandes, head of IIT's electrical engineering department to inquire into the power failure that took place in MMR on October 12.

The members include Dr MV Aware, electrical engineering department of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur), Dr Farooq Kazi, Chief of electrical engineering department, VJTI, Uttam Zalte, advisor of the MSEB Holding Company, Dinesh Khonde, chief electrical inspector, Prof SA Soman, electrical engineering department, IIT, Satish Chavan, director of MahaVitaran as member secretary and Prof Anil Kulkarni as invited member.

The committee will have to submit a report in seven days. However, the terms of reference does not include sabotage or Cyber Attack as suspected by the energy minister Dr Nitin Raut.

The committee will hold a detailed inquiry and technical audit of reasons and circumstances that led to occurrence of power failure in Mumbai, Sub-urban, Thane city, new Mumbai since morning on October 12. Various elements affected at the time of failure of grid at various connected generating units, receiving stations and related network at tripping time and efforts of its restoration.

The committee will probe occurrence and reasons thereof for non- activation of Islanding scheme of Tata Power and will do the analysis and shortcomings, if any, of Design, Scheduled outages and break down protocols on 400 Kv lines vis – a –vis power requirement of Mumbai. It will also conduct analysis of response and protocols followed by State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Kalwa, analysis of response in scheduled time by the connected generators during this incidence and analysis and failures, if any, of planning, communication or co-ordination between SLDC and concerned licensee about anticipation of required management of load during planned outages occurred during this event. The committee has been mandated to do analysis of any violation of concerned Act, Regulation, Codes, protocols in vogue that have been committed by any stakeholder, suggest steps to be taken to avoid such incidences in future by all stakeholders and recommend measures for improvement in the present protocol of working of SLDC, Kalwa.