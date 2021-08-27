Mumbai: BKC jumbo centre to get state-of-the-art ICU tools

Americares India Foundation will be handling over 30 Intensive Care Unit beds and equipment to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which will be utilised for COVID-19 patients at the Bandra-Kurla Complex COVID jumbo centre.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by urban poverty or disaster with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said these are the state of the art ICU equipment and it is a great gesture of Americares and Pfizer to handover these to the BKC jumbo centre.

“Air exhaustion through HEPA system, also known as high-efficiency particulate absorbing filter and high-efficiency particulate filter, is an efficiency standard of air filter. The supply air is dedicated to be within the existing cooling system. Cubicle is equipped with state of art ventilators and equipment required for critical patient monitoring and ICU management,” explained Kakani.

The specification of the ICU is that it is prefabricated sandwich panel with polyurethane insulation and integrated ceiling and nice doors comprises of two steel skin (pre-painted Galvanized Iron Sheet –PPGI) bonded with high pressure injected polyurethane foam with tongue and groove joint system complete with cam-locking mechanism. Negative pressure module with air filtration system and alarm system for oxygen, air & vacuum

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:37 AM IST