Mumbai: BKC-Chunabhatti flyover expected to be ready for use by November 9

Mumbai: The 1.6 kilometre-long Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)-Chunabhatti flyover is expected to be ready for use from November 9.

The vehicle owners using this four-lane flyover to reach the BKC or the Eastern Express Highway will save about 30 minutes. The Dharavi and Kalanagar junctions too will face less of traffic snarls, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement.

As of now, work on the construction of dividers, installation of sound barriers and safety iron mesh net on Rail Over Bridge (ROB) and lane marking is in progress. "Also, erection of heavy vehicle stoppers, direction indicators, changing spots for Bus stops and necessary civil work facilitating traffic dispersal are few of the activities that are in the final stage," the statement said.

Considering the number of vehicles entering BKC using the flyover, MMRDA in coordination with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is installing five signals, developing two junctions and installing indicators in the complex. All the work is in the final stage.