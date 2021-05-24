Mumbai: BJYM functionary Pradip Gavade held for 'defamatory' remarks against Sharad Pawar

Mumbai police have arrested Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's (BJYM) Maharashtra unit secretary for allegedly making defamatory statements against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his grandnephew MLA Rohit Pawar on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Pradip Gavade, was arrested from his residence in Pune on Saturday. His arrest by the cyber cell police of Mumbai police came after some NCP functionary based in Bandra here lodged a complaint against him, he said.

"He has been booked under various IPC sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 500 (defamation), as well as the IT Act, the official said.