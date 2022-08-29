Mumbai: BJP's Prabhakar Shinde leader sends list of potholed roads to BMC

BJP group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde | Twitter/@Prabhak37404305

BJP’s Prabhakar Shinde, former group leader in the BMC, has written to BMC over the pothole menace. In the letter, Shinde also specified the names of prominent suburban roads, which are riddled with potholes.

Shinde’s move came amid the BMC’s promise of fixing road craters before bappa’s arrival. Around 200 potholes were filled on Monday, said the BMC, while adding that it’s acting on complaints of bad roads with lightning speed.

Some of the roads in Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, and Bhandup areas are still in bad condition, alleged Shinde, who has brought the matter to the notice of BMC administrator I S Chahal.

Shinde mentioned the names of paths such as Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg, Tejpal scheme road no 2, Sant Francis road in Andheri, Ram Kunwar Thakur Marg, Tilak Nagar Pestam Sagar road no 3 and 4 in Chembur.

“We are filling the potholes as soon as we spot it or receive a complaint. It’s an ongoing process, we will ensure that all the potholes are filled,” said the civic official from the road department. The BMC is filling the potholes with rapid hardening concrete which dries up in six hours so that the road traffic could be resumed at earliest. So far, the civic body has filled 28,306 potholes.