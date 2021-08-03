Mumbai: BJP using new entrants to target Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut on party MLC Prasad Lad's remark

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it was unfortunate that the BJP was taking help of new entrants to target its former ally in Maharashtra.

Raut's comments came after Maharashtra BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Saturday said the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party's headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai, would be demolished if needed.

Lad, who was earlier with the NCP and joined the BJP in 2016 when it was in power in the state, later expressed regret, saying his statement was presented out of context by the media, and also withdrew it.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut lashed out at the BJP over Lad's comments.

He said, "It is unfortunate for the Maharashtra BJP to take help of those who joined the party recently to target us. One should not forget that those who tried taking on the Shiv Sena in the past have suffered in their political careers." "Some people joined the BJP some years back anticipating they will get the share in spoils of power. Now, the BJP is out of power (in Maharashtra) hence these people are getting panic attacks," Raut said.

In reply to a question on the ongoing logjam in Parliament, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We (opposition parties) are not responsible for disruption and chaos in the House. We also want discussions on inflation and poverty, among other issues, but it is the Union government that does not want the House to run smoothly." Meanwhile, targeting the BJP further on the Lad issue, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Monday said no opponent of the party in the past had used such a strong language against it.

There have been political challenges and rivalry, but no one ever uttered such words, said the Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

"The Shiv Sena Bhavan is as valuable as the Hutatma Chowk (a memorial in Mumbai for those killed during the 'Sanyukta Maharashtra' movement in 1960) for all Marathi leaders across party lines," it said.

"There was one Congress heavyweight Rajni Patel who dreamt of shutting the Shiv Sena politically and locking up the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Eventually, he disappeared from politics and social life," the Marathi daily said.

"Some people tried throwing stones at the Shiv Sena Bhavan (referring to clashes between Sena and BJP workers in Dadar in June this year). The way we parcelled them back to hospitals should not be forgotten by BJP leaders," it said.

"Is it not tragic to see the BJP of L K Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee now banking on such new entrants (referring to Lad) to put up a fight with the Shiv Sena," the editorial said.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the language of intimidation will not be tolerated and a befitting reply will be given to those speaking it