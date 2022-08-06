Mumbai: BJP to provide Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to Govindas

Representative |

The festivals of Dahihandi and Ganeshutsav were not celebrated with fervour for the last two years due to Covid-19. With Covid cases coming down, the government lifted all the restrictions this year. Now, the Govindas are all excited and the Ganesh mandal activists, too.

A number of Govindas gets injured while forming human pyramid to break the earthern pots, hung up high. Looking at the problem, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to provide an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to the Govindas, informed BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

He tweeted from his account. “Many Govindas sustain severe injuries every year and hence we should take care of them. The Mumbai BJP has announced to provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs to the Govindas – an idea mooted by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Now, Govindas should participate in the festival without any worry. The BJP is with you... let it happen Govinda re Gopala.