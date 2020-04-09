Mumbai: BJP tells governor, govt callous about health workers and labourers

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party, the principle opposition party in the state has alleged that Maha Vikas Aaghadi government is not serious about the frontline health workers and labourers who cannot buy ration. LOP Devendra Fadnavis led a party delegation to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to raise this issue with the state government.
“When BJP was in power, we bought ration from centre government and supplied it to 65 lakh farmers in 2015. We spent money from state’s exchequer and supplied wheat at Rs. 2per KG and rice at Rs. 3 per kg. This can be replicated this time however the government isn't sensitive. Despite repeated requests, the state is not ready to provide ration to those who do not have ration cards,” slammed BJP in a letter submitted to the Governor.
“State government is not ready to cancel its decision which prohibits beneficiaries from getting additional ration free unless they buy their monthly ration. Even those with ration cards are not getting rations. Even those with ration cards are not getting ration,” informed Fadanvis.BJP also slammed state government for its alleged apathy towards frontline health workers.“The protocol for hospitals are not activated. Hence, some hospitals had to be temporarily shutdown. The normal and corona patients are getting mixed in the hospitals. This should be avoided,” demanded BJP.
“The state government is currently only dependent on the kits that the centre has supplied them. Such certified kits are available in the market. People are privately buying these kits and supplying them to the health staff. However, state is not buying them. We have request the Governor to look into this,” said Fadnavis.
“State is giving salary of March in two installments. However, the government employees engaged in police and health services should be given their full salary,” he added.
