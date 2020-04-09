Mumbai: BJP tells governor, govt callous about health workers and labourers

“State government is not ready to cancel its decision which prohibits beneficiaries from getting additional ration free unless they buy their monthly ration. Even those with ration cards are not getting rations. Even those with ration cards are not getting ration,” informed Fadanvis.BJP also slammed state government for its alleged apathy towards frontline health workers.“The protocol for hospitals are not activated. Hence, some hospitals had to be temporarily shutdown. The normal and corona patients are getting mixed in the hospitals. This should be avoided,” demanded BJP.

“The state government is currently only dependent on the kits that the centre has supplied them. Such certified kits are available in the market. People are privately buying these kits and supplying them to the health staff. However, state is not buying them. We have request the Governor to look into this,” said Fadnavis.

“State is giving salary of March in two installments. However, the government employees engaged in police and health services should be given their full salary,” he added.