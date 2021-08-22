e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:46 AM IST

Mumbai: BJP state president Chandrakant Patil questions MVA leaders' silence over IT dept's action against SoBo building

The same building was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate during its probe against a senior NCP minister, Patil tweeted, citing the report in a Marathi newspaper.
ANI
BJP state President Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday questioned the `silence' of leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition on a media report about the Income Tax department attaching a `benami' property in south Mumbai.

"I was expecting a comment from Sanjayrao, his political guru or Nana. Everyone kept mum," he said, apparently referring to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress chief Nana Patole.

"At least they should have trotted out their usual allegation of misuse of power," Patil said sarcastically.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:46 AM IST
