Mumbai: BJP-Sena tussle continues to grow at BMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are once again at loggerheads in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This time, BJP group leader at BMC, Vinod Mishra has accussed the civic standing committee chairperson and senior Sena corporator, Yashwant Jadhav of verbal abuse.

Last week, Mishra had written to the Controller and Auditor General of India, Maharashtra, municipal chief, and additional municipal commissioner alleging misuse of funds in beat no 209 of E ward, which is Jadhav's constituency. Jadhav had floated tenders worth Rs 5 crores for acquiring 30 food trucks in his ward, Mishra questioned the legality of the tendering process stating the local municipal ward office doesn't have the provision to float tenders exceeding Rs 5 lakh.

Following the incident, Jadhav had called out for a press conference and made pressed corruption allegation on Mishra in return.

“The standing committee had allotted Rs 173 crores to the BJP, one should ask them where these funds have been used,” stated Jadhav.

On Monday, Mishra shared screen-shots of a conversation over WhatsApp between him and Jadhav where the latter has verbally abused the former.

Mishra stated that he had written to Jadhav's office demanding concrete evidence of the allegations made by him.

“By verbally abusing a political leader, Jadhav defamed not just his stature but also his party and the corporation body,” Mishra told FPJ on Monday.

In one of the chat messages shared by Mishra, Jadhav had allegedly threatened both suicide and murder. Mishra told, he has lodged an FIR against Jadhav and that he soon will be moving to the Bombay High Court.



“My allegations will be proven right, once the police confiscate the phone and send it to forensics,” Mishra added.



Meanwhile, calling for a press conference, Jadhav refuted the claims on Monday, stating it to be a 'Publicity Stunt' of BJP.



“When he has sent a letter, then what's the point in messaging me, the screen-shots presented by Vinod Mishra are fake, and not in a single page he has been able to show my phone number,” Jadhav told FPJ.



He mentioned that the funds allotted by his constituency are being done keeping in mind all the protocols of the civic body. Jadhav also added, the latest tender has been approved by the zonal deputy municipal commissioner, who has the provision of inviting tenders between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore.



“The BJP is bringing up issues to defame the mayor and the ruling party, funds are allotted with approval of the standing committee and are only being used for the welfare of people,” Jadhav stated.