Mumbai: BJP Seeks Waiver Of Ramlila Maidan Rent

File photo

Mumbai: In order to woo the North Indian voters in Mumbai, Guardian minister of suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha has directed the BMC to waive off the rent of the ground where Ramlila festival will be performed in the city. He also told the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to cancel the fire brigade fees for NOC. He has directed BMC to open a one window system where organisers will get all the permission required to organise the programme.

On Friday, Lodha had organised a meeting at the BMC headquarters regarding the problems of the Ramlila Committee in the presence of officials of BMC, police, sports and MFB. Acharya Pawan Tripathy, Mumbai BJP vice president; Suresh Mishra, Maharashtra Ramlila Mandal and representatives of Sahitya Kala Manch, Seva Kendra, Ramlila Utsav Committee, Maharashtra Ramlila Samiti Utsav Committee and Sankalp Ramlila Committee were present.

The organisers requested Lodha's help as they couldn't manage to get permission from the different departments of government. Lodha said, “Organisers of Ramlila Maidan are taking ahead cultural activities and it is not good to create trouble for them. Therefore, BMC should cooperate with them and should collect half of the rent from them for using grounds.”

Every year, BMC holds meetings with Ganesh Mandals for smooth functioning of the festival in Mumbai. Political parties left no stone unturned to take credit for these programmes in Mumbai. During Ganesh festival, Lodha had directed BMC to provide facilities like one window system for the permission, and the cost of the erection of pandals were waived off. Mumbai BJP had arranged special trains, buses had also been organised for Konkani people to go to their native places.