Mumbai: BJP seeks funds to set up artificial ponds for Ganpati immersion

The BJP has written to the BMC, seeking funds to set up artificial ponds at ward level to immerse idols during the Ganesh festival.

Every year during Ganpati, the wards set up artificial ponds for immersion. Last year, due to the pandemic, 167 artificial ponds were set up in all the 24 municipal wards. However in 2019, only 32 artificial ponds were set up. According to senior BJP corporator and spokesperson of the party in the BMC Bhalchandra Shirsat, setting up artificial ponds will encourage people to immerse idols in an eco-friendly way, instead of dirtying the beach.

“The BMC is yet to take a decision as there is still one month left for the festival. If the administration fails to take a decision, our party workers will set up artificial ponds at ward level using the party fund. The BMC wants to collect the idols through door-to-door visitation. However, devotees will not be satisfied with this. So, the BMC should set up ponds,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior BMC officials said that a decision will be taken at a meeting next week. “We have already issued SOPs related to the height of idols and number of artisans. The decision of setting up artificial ponds will be taken in the final stage,” said the official.