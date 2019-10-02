Mumbai: BJP reposes faith in Narendra Mehta

Mira Bhayandar: The central election committee of the BJP re-nominated Narendra Mehta, the sitting legislator, as the party candidate from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency, ending weeks of suspense and also everyone’s curiosity about his probable replacement.

Former mayor and Mehta’s intra party rival, Geeta Bharat Jain, had also thrown her hat in the ring seeking candidature from the same constituency. While hopeful supporters of Geeta Jain were in a state of shock and disbelief after she was denied a BJP ticket, despite enjoying a clean and non-controversial image, members of the Narendra Mehta camp went into a frenzy and celebrated immediately after the first list bearing his name was released by the BJP. With former legislative council member and state Congress working president Muzaffar Hussain in fray, this assembly constituency is all set to witness a straight battle between the BJP and Congress, unless Geeta Jain decides to turn rebel and jump into the poll arena as an independent candidate.

All eyes are now on Geeta Jain, who for the time being has decided to keep her further course of action under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Mehta who bagged BJP’s mandatory A-B form (which mentions the official party candidate) will file his nomination papers amid a show of strength in the form of a rally originating from Jain's ward in Bhayandar on Friday. After tasting defeat at the hands of NCP’s Gibert Mendonca in 2009, Mehta had bounced back with an impressive victory in 2014. Mehta who is said to have maintained cordial ties with the chief minister had already begun campaigning in the constituency even before a formal announcement was made regarding his candidature.

--Suresh Golani