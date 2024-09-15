 Mumbai: BJP President JP Nadda Visits Ganesh Idols, Discusses Election Strategies With State Leaders
Following the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mumbai, BJP national president JP Nadda visited the city for a series of political and religious engagements on Saturday. During his visit, Nadda paid respects to several prominent Ganesh idols, including the famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

BJP President JP Nadda visited CM Eknath Shinde Varsha residence to take blessings on the occasion of Ganpati Festival in Mumbai

Mumbai: As the state is heading towards the upcoming assembly elections, BJP central leaders are intensifying their focus on Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, with frequent visits by party's bigwigs. On Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the Jiyo Parsi scheme in Mumbai and addressed the Parsi community. Additionally, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Mumbai on Friday and took a ride on a local train.



BJP President JP Nadda visited CM Eknath Shinde Varsha residence to take blessings on the occasion of Ganpati Festival in Mumbai

He also visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take part in their Ganesh celebrations. After finishing the Ganpati aarti at Fadnavis' official residence Sagar Bungalow, Nadda held discussions with state BJP leaders regarding the upcoming elections.

The discussions focused on which constituencies the BJP would contest in Mumbai. As the largest party within the Mahayuti alliance, BJP's strategy to activate its local party workers was a key topic. He also emphasised the party's electoral strategies, connections with key constituencies and seat-sharing formula. They also discussed strategies to address dissatisfaction among grassroots workers and ways to foster collaboration with local leaders.

Fadnavis, Union minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, MLA Ashish Shelar, MLC Pankaja Munde and former minister Raosaheb Danve were present at this meeting, which lasted around an hour and a half, focusing on election strategies.

