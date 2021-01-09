Mumbai: BJP MLC Pravin Darekar takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray's Vidarbha visit

Taking potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his visit to Vidarbha on Saturday, BJP leader Pravin Darekar has said that merely a visit cannot ensure the development of that region.

The chief minister on Friday reviewed work on the Gosikhurd irrigation project and other development works in Bhandara and Chandrapur districts of eastern Vidarbha.

"Only visiting Vidarbha will not ensure its development. The CM should have visited drought-hit areas," Darekar, who is Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters here on Friday.