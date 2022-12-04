Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad’s comment on Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace sparks major controversy |

Mumbai: BJP legislator Mr Prasad Lad’s statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in the Konkan region sparked a major controversy as opposition NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s direct descendent Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati strongly condemned the former.

Lad’s comment came amid ongoing controversy after Governor BS Koshyari said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of the older days, BJP national spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi claimed that Shivaji had tendered an apology to Aurangzeb five times and later Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha compared Shivaji’s miraculous escape from Agra fort with Eknath Shinde led rebellion.

After an outrage, Mr Lad apologised saying that it was not intention but he tenders an apology if anyone's feelings have been hurt.

NCP lashes out at Lad, uploads his video

However, BJP cut a sorry figure after Mr Lad's statement as the party has been struggling to downplay the recent controversies over statements by Koshyari and other party leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mr Lad, who was speaking at the Swarajya Bhoomi Konkan programme here in Mumbai on Saturday said, ‘’Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swarajya. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in Konkan and spent his childhood in Raigad and also took the oath of Swarajya in Raigad fort.’’ Incidentally, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri fort in Pune district.

However, NCP lashed out at Mr Lad by uploading the video in which he clearly said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in Konkan. ‘’BJP MLA Prasad Lad made a statement in the Konkan festival program that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in Konkan. Instead of teaching history to others, give history lessons to your own MLAs,’’ said NCP without naming BJP.

NCP spokesman Mr Suraj Chavan asked whether BJP leaders are involved in a race to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ‘’I strongly condemn Prasad Lad who despite being born in Maharashtra does not know where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born and where he spent his childhood. It needs to be probed who was the brain behind Prasad Lad for making such a statement insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,’’ he said and warned that if Mr Lad does not apologise NCP will launch agitation against him.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Mr Sanjay Raut slammed BJP and Lad. ‘’Today, the new controversy about where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born was raked up by the BJP. These people (BJP) are insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as if they were given a suprari from Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan. Do these people agree that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in Maharashtra? Befitting reply will be given,’’ he said.

State Congress general secretary Mr Sachin Sawant said, ‘’We request the BJP leaders not to mention Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in any way. In the last four hundred years no one has spoken wrongly about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the BJP leaders are saying. Public protest!’’ he tweeted.

BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati asks Fadnavis to look into the matter

Moreover, former BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati led a broadside attack against Mr Lad saying that statement made by him was irresponsible adding that the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis should look into this matter. ‘’Lad’s party chief should train him. If it is not possible then he should be thrown out of Maharashtra. It is quite unfortunate as Lad, who is a legislator, has made his statement despite being a responsible personality. Lad’s studies are incomplete. It is a matter of shame.’’He added that a mere apology will not work.

NCP MP Dr Amol Kholhe, who has played Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje in TV serials and films, criticised Mr Lad saying that ‘’I request that granting of certificates of history on the basis of insufficient or incorrect information be either prohibited or such person should be given special training from the 4th passed students or any Shiva Bhakra.’’

Mr Lad, who went on the defensive after stoking a controversy, apologised for his statement. ‘’I condemn the NCP's attempt to politicize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking in the Swarajya Konkan Bhoomi program, it was clearly said that the Karmabhumi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Swarajya was established from Konkan. So, it was inadvertently said by me that Shiva Raya was born in Konkan. However, Sanjay Yadav, who was sitting next to me, corrected me and said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born at Shivneri. I apologize if my words hurt anyone's feelings.’’