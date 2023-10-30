Mumbai: BJP MLA Tamil Selwan, Four Others Get Six Months In Jail For Assaulting BMC Officials In 2017

Captain R. Tamil Selwan |

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court on Monday sentenced MLA Captain R. Tamil Selwan and four others to six months in prison and imposed a fine of ₹13,500 on each of them for obstructing and assaulting BMC officials while they were on their way to disconnect electricity and water supply of 24 buildings containing 1200 houses at GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada in June 2017. The punishment was, however, suspended to allow the accused to go to high court.

Selvan and five others namely, Gajanan Patil, Jasbirsing Bira, Lalita Chopra, Indrapalsing Marwa and Darshan Kochhar were booked for unlawful assembly, riot, obstructing and assaulting on duty public servants. Chopra, however, died during the trial. Hence, prosecution against him was dropped, rest all the accused were held guilty on Monday.

The background

It was alleged that on June 1, 2017, the BMC officials with requisite police protection had been to GTB Nagar to cut the electricity and water supply to 24 buildings in the Sion Koliwada refugee camp. These buildings were classified as dilapidated buildings under the ‘extremely dangerous’ and the residents were asked to vacate the premises.

It was contended that BMC had inspected these buildings in January 2015 and electricity and water supply of only one building was disconnected as it was declared as unfit for occupation. However, the prosecution claimed that for other buildings the residents were protesting and hence no action was taken.

It was claimed that two years later in May 2017, the authorities again initiated steps to evict the residents and informed them that the electricity and water supply would be cut from the next month. However, the BMC officials told the court that the residents protested and refused to accept the letters and notices. Hence the authority put out banners outside buildings.

Accused were identified by witnesses in court

Further, it was claimed that on June 1, 2017, when the officials went to take action, they saw a mob of around 1000 to 1200 who raised protest against the action of the authorities. The officials claimed Selvan and other accused were part of the mob. The accused were identified by the witnesses in the court based on which they were held guilty.

