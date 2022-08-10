Mumbai BJP MLA demands Seven Hills hospital be converted into multi-speciality, cancer facility | Seven Hills Hospital official website.

Mumbai BJP MLA Amit Satam has demanded to convert Seven Hills hospital into a multi-speciality and cancer facility since the land was reserved for the purpose before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Satam said that the BMC needs to take a policy decision in this regard and make additional facilities available for the patients.

In a letter written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal dated August 9, Satam said, during the pandemic, many hospitals served with integrity and saved lives.

“Among them, Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, Marol area has to be named first. The hospital was taken over by the municipal corporation during the period. The death rate of COVID patients in Mumbai has decreased in the last few months. Now eight COVID centres have been closed,” he said. However, the Seven Hills has been reserved for patients even today, he added.

Emphasising the reservation on the plot meant for a cancer hospital, Satam said the Seven Hills Company was given to run this hospital with a purpose.

“According to the resolution of 2004, the said company was given to build and run 1300-bed cancer and multi-speciality hospital on the municipal plot. A partial structure had been built on this site earlier, and the original intention behind it was to build a cancer hospital," he wrote elaborating that now the hospital is fully constructed and has manpower.

He further pressed on the necessity for BMC to make strategic decision and working toward converting this hospital and provide healthcare facilities to the people.

The hospital has facilities like a cath lab, radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, nephrology, endocrinology, neurology etc. Therefore, it can treat serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease, kidney, brain, diabetes, thyroid etc, the BJP leader said.

“At present Tata Hospital is the only one to treat cancer patients and all the poor people have to face many difficulties reaching out there. Therefore, it is requested that the Municipal Corporation should try to start a cancer and multi-speciality hospital along with Medical College in Seven Hills Hospital along the lines of KEM, Shiv, Nair and Cooper,” the MLA demanded.