Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam demands scrapping hospital tunnel laundry contract

BJP MLA Ameet Satam has written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and demanded to scrap the Rs 160-crore contract of setting up tunnel laundry in various BMC-run hospitals. He has alleged that the BMC administration is covering up the matter and demanded that the commissioner should inquire into the tender process and take action.

The letter stated that he had brought corruption to the notice of the commissioner, but he didn’t reply directly to the MLA but through the chief engineer, whose answer Satam didn’t find satisfactory. He also raised doubts over transparency while using taxpayers’ money. He wrote, “If rules are also being violated, does it mean you (commissioner) are also under any political pressure?” Satam has alleged that the contract was put up not only to construct tunnel laundry but to get a percentage commission?

As per the letter, “The answer I got from the chief engineer was nothing but an eyewash. The explanation was to save the contractor; now the BMC administration's situation has been brought out.”

Satam has asked several questions to the commissioner in his letter, “Has the technical and electrical department done any survey or study on the concept of batch washing? Has the concerned department taken suggestions from a technical expert? Have officers conducted any market surveys?” He also alleged that one retired BMC officer is helping contractors.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:54 AM IST