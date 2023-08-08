Mumbai: BJP Legal Cell Files Complaint Against Bhalchandra Nemade For Alleged Provocation & False Statements

The BJP legal cell on Monday filed a complaint against Jnanpeeth Award- winner and Marathi author Bhalchandra Nemade ( 85) for allegedly provoking public order and disturbing social harmony through his speech.

Nemade, while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 125th anniversary of the Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangharahalay at Dadar (E) on Saturday had said that Mughal king Aurangzeb had razed the temple of Kashi Vishwanath when two of his Hindu queens were molested by the priests at the temple.

“Nemade also made several false and derogatory statements at the program,” Adv., Ashutosh Dubey, Head of the social media- legal and advisory cell of the BJP, said in a complaint submitted on Monday to Bhoiwada Police Station in whose jurisdiction the meeting was held.

While seeking action against Nemade under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Adv Dubey has said in his letter that the freedom of speech in India is subject to reasonable restrictions to maintain public order and harmony. The YouTube link to Nemade’s speech went viral over social media over the weekend.

While talking about Aurangzeb, Nemade said, “Aurangzeb is being projected wrongly; he was not like that. It was not Lord Bentick who stopped the practice of sati first, it was Aurangzeb who stopped the practice. Young wives were being corrupted by the Pandits of Kashi-Vishweshwar. Aurangzeb’s two queens went to Kashi Vishweshwar. They did not come back. On inquiry, it was found that the Pandits of the place used to corrupt the young women by taking them through underground routes. When Aurangzeb realized this, he destroyed the temple.”

