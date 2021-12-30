Mumbai: BJP leaders Harshvardhan Patil and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil test COVID-19 positive

Two days after his daughter’s marriage in Mumbai, former minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil was today tested COVID-19 positive. Who's who of state politics had attended the marriage reception which took place in the city's five-star hotel on Tuesday.

‘’From a safety standpoint, I did my Corona test and detected a positive. I request everyone who comes in my contact to do their corona test and take care,’’ said Patil.

Further, former leader of opposition and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also detected COVID-19 positive. He was attending the winter session of the state legislature which concluded here on Tuesday.

‘’Today I am going for self-isolation as my covid test is positive. Sorry about the inconvenience to the organizers as I have to cancel my programmes for the next few days. Everyone who comes in contact with me should do their best and be careful,’’ said Vikhe-Patil who is also a former minister.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:43 PM IST