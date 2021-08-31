Mumbai: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar booked for protesting outside Babulnath temple

The Gamdevi police have booked senior BJP leader Sudhir Munganriwar for protesting outside Babulnath temple on Monday. Soon after the leader arrived at the site, the police detained him. He was then taken to the police station, where he was booked for violating the Covid-19 norms.

The BJP called for a statewide Shankh Naad and Ghanta Naad protests on Monday against the state government's stand to not reopen temples and other places of worship amidst the pandemic. Cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, saw protestors ringing bells and blowing conches. Such protests were organised by BJP's Adhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual wing).

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 12:29 AM IST