Mumbai: BJP leader Ram Kadam files complaint against Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi; demands arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has filed a police complaint against Congress leaders Salman Khurshid over his recent book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' and Rashid Alvi comments on 'Ram Devotees' at the Ghatkopar Police Station of Mumbai.

Kadam on Friday has demanded that the FIR on his complaint and the arrest of the Congress leaders.

"Till FIR is not filed against both of them and they are not arrested, our protest will continue," said Kadam.

"If Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government doesn't register a case against these two then we will approach the court," he added.

Earlier, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he has proved that the Congress party is the "new Muslim League" in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has insulted the ideology of Hindus, Hinduism and Hindutva if he termed Hindutva an ideology based on violence." "All this is being done in a planned manner. First, Salman Khurshid compared Hindu and Hinduism with the ISIS ideology in his book. Then, Rashid Alvi termed people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' devil," he said.

On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:58 PM IST