Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya appears before Santacruz police in alleged violation of COVID-19 norms

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya appeared before the Santacruz Police on Sunday in connection with an FIR registered against him for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms during the pandemic induced lockdown. Police said that Somaiya was issued summons last week after an FIR was registered at Santacruz police station in September under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Somaiya was asked to appear before police within 15 days and on Sunday, he reached the Santacruz police station where a copy of the FIR was provided to him. The FIR was filed after he visited state minister Chhagan Bhujbal's bungalow in Hasnabad lane of Santacruz (West). He was asked to file his response within 14 days, the police official said.

Somaiya has been targeting some leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in Maharashtra and has accused them of wrongdoings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:05 PM IST