Mumbai: BJP Leader Gopichand Padalkar makes serious allegations against state health department

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Legislative Council Gopichand Padalkar has made some serious allegations against the Mahavikas Aghadi government state health department working and its minister. Padalkar in a media statement on Friday has allegedly called the Maharashtra government a recovery agent.

Padalkar has accused that the health department is appointing officers of their own choice in order to award recruitment test contracts to blacklisted companies.

He further claimed that these actions of the health minister have been proved now during the expose' of a recruitment scam in the health department. The links of the scam damaging careers of the students and candidates have reached the Mantralaya. Further alleging that the link to this paper leak has reached the health minister's district.



BJP leader questioned whether the state government protecting the scamster? What exactly is the connection between the health minister and the scamster, the public should know. A judicial inquiry of the alleged scam should be conducted including the health minister on the issue, he has demanded.

Meanwhile, Padalkar has claimed that If the state government dodges the inquiry then, they will take the matter to the CBI.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:29 PM IST