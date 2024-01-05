Mumbai: BJP Leader Calls On Cops After Mysterious Death Of 20-Year-Old Woman Dispensary Employee | Representational Image

Mumbai: In the case of the mysterious death of a 20-year-old woman at a dispensary in Malad on December 28, the Kurar police have registered an FIR against the doctor running the facility after BJP leader Vinod Mishra visited the police station, urging the personnel to arrest the doctor.

The deceased worked at the dispensary and was found hanging. Her mother had approached the police but had alleged that her statement was recorded incorrectly and in Marathi, which is not her language.

Demanding justice for the deceased

The mother’s advocates Ashok Saraogi and Sandeep Shukla have alleged that the Kurar police are shielding the accused doctor and have called for a candle march to demand justice.

Meanwhile, another 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a water tanker in Borivali. According to the police, she was under mental stress. The police have sent the body to Bhagwati Hospital for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation.