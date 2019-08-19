Mumbai: BJP leader arrested for raping 17-year-old girl at gunpoint for last four years

On Saturday, a 41-year-old local BJP office-bearer was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint for last four years.

According to the Indian Express, the 41-year-old accused had been pursuing the girl, who is now 17-year-old, since the past four years. However, she had rejected his advances and told him to stay away from her. A police officer told the leading daily that the rejection enraged the accused, who raped the girl at gunpoint in 2015. He allegedly continued to sexually assault the girl ever since.

After suffering for four years, the girl finally registered a complaint with the police last week. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused, who is married and has children. The accused was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody till August 21.